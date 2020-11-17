Hidalgo County reports 2 more coronavirus-related deaths, 426 new cases

Hidalgo County reported Tuesday that two more residents died due to coronavirus-related complications. The county is also reporting 426 new positive cases — bringing the overall case count to 38,006 and the total number of fatalities in to 2,006 since the pandemic started.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 169 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 64 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 33,685 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,315 known active cases in Hidalgo County.