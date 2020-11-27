Hidalgo County reports 2 more coronavirus-related deaths, 612 new cases

Hidalgo County reported Friday that two more residents died due to coronavirus-related complications. The county is also reporting 612 new positive cases — bringing the overall case count to 42,844 and the total number of fatalities in to 2,050 since the pandemic started.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 192 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 77 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 38,470 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,324 known active cases in Hidalgo County.