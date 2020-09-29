Hidalgo County reports 20 more coronavirus-related deaths, 158 additional cases

Hidalgo County reported on Tuesday 20 more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 158 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,681 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 31,835.

Among the people who died is a male in his 20s from McAllen.

“Too many people continue to die from this disease,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “I am proud that the community is taking the threat of this virus more seriously as reflected by lower numbers, but I ask for everyone to proceed with caution. I also ask for everyone’s prayers for their neighbors, friends and relatives who have died from this disease.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 170 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 70 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 27,998 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,156 known active cases in Hidalgo County.