Hidalgo County reports 22 more coronavirus-related deaths, 407 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Monday 22 more deaths due to coronavirus complications and 407 additional people tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 829 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 20,148.

“My heart goes out to all the families and friends of those who have lost a loved one due to this virus,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “Hidalgo County has established the Hidalgo County COVID Condolence Program to assist eligible individuals who have lost a loved one due to COVID-19 with up to $2,000 for funeral expenses. We understand the heartbreak and hardships our residents are facing as they deal with the untimely death of their loved one. This program will help alleviate some of the financial burden they are facing.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 627 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 226 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 14,825 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 4,494 known active cases in Hidalgo County.





