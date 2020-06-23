Hidalgo County reports 248 more people test positive for coronavirus, 2 more deaths

Hidalgo County announced on Tuesday two more people died due to the coronavirus, as well as 248 additional cases — bringing the overall total number of confirmed virus cases to 2,130 and the death toll to 25.

The new COVID-19 numbers released on Tuesday are the highest reported in a single day in the county.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, the two patients who died were Mission residents, a male in his 40s and a woman in her 70s — both reportedly had underlying conditions.

The number people under hospitalization rose to 163, including 16 in intensive care units, according to the news release.

Of the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, 761 have been released from isolation since the start of the pandemic.

Currently, there are at least 1,344 known active cases in Hidalgo County and 2,656 pending results.