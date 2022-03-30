Hidalgo County reports 250 new cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 250 cases of COVID-19.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 109 12-19 52 20s 18 30s 25 40s 15 50s 13 60s 7 70+ 11 Total: 250

The county also reported 45 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 43 adults and two children.

Of the 45 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 13 patients are in intensive care units, all of whom are adults.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, no new staff members and students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 197,387 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,881 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 409 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.