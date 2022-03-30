x

Hidalgo County reports 250 new cases of COVID-19

4 hours 9 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, March 30 2022 Mar 30, 2022 March 30, 2022 3:16 PM March 30, 2022 in News - Local

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 250 cases of COVID-19. 

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases
0-11 109
12-19 52
20s 18
30s 25
40s 15
50s 13
60s 7
70+ 11
Total: 250

The county also reported 45 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 43 adults and two children. 

Of the 45 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 13 patients are in intensive care units, all of whom are adults. 

Across Hidalgo County school districts, no new staff members and students tested positive for the virus. 

Since the pandemic began, 197,387 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,881 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 409 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

