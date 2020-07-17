Hidalgo County reports 27 more coronavirus-related deaths, 451 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Friday 27 more people died due to complications related to the coronavirus, while 451 additional residents tested positive for the virus, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 10,943.

The newly reported deaths bring the county’s total to 267.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, a total of 4,896 people have been released from isolation since the pandemic began.

There are currently 5,780 known active cases in the county. 982 people are hospitalized with complications from the virus, including 304 in intensive care units in Hidalgo county.





