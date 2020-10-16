Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths

Hidalgo County on Friday reported 3 coronavirus-related deaths.

A man from Alton, a woman from Mission and a man from San Juan died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County.

Hidalgo County reported the deaths on Friday but did not specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, 1,895 people in Hidalgo County have died as a result of the virus.

Hidalgo County also reported that 145 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 34,179.