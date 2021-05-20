Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 86 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 86 positive cases of COVID-19.

Two men from Mission and a woman from McAllen died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. They were all in their 70s.

Since the pandemic began, 2,865 people have died as a result of the virus.

The county also reported 86 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 90,675. Of those cases, 86,896 people have been released from isolation.

On Wednesday, the county reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 198 positive cases of COVID-19. Three women and one man died as a result of the virus, as reported by Wednesday's data. The youngest was a man from McAllen in his 40s.

