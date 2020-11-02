Hidalgo County reports 3 more coronavirus-related deaths, 160 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Monday that three more residents died due to coronavirus complications on Friday. As well as 160 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,955 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 35,945.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 184 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 62 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 31,482 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,508 known active cases in Hidalgo County.

“Tomorrow is Election Day and we urge caution as people head out to cast their ballots, but we also offer assurance that our elections division is doing all it can to keep voters and election workers safe,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said in a news release. “To the family and friends of those who have died, I offer my sincere condolences.”