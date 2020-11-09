Hidalgo County reports 3 more coronavirus-related deaths, 198 new cases

Hidalgo County reported Monday that three more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 198 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,981 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 36,884.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 149 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 63 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 32,363 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,540 known active cases in Hidalgo County.