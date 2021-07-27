Hidalgo County reports 326 positive cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 326 new positive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 60s from Mission and a woman in her 60s from Mercedes died as a result of the virus, according to a report released Tuesday by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the new cases reported, 60 are confirmed and 266 are probable.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

• 139 people in the 0-19 age group

• 50 people in their 20s

• 50 people in their 30s

• 41 people in their 40s

• 25 people in their 50s

• 12 people in their 60s

• 9 people in the 70+ age group

There are currently 160 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. Of those patients, 43 of them are in intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 96,796 positive infections and 2,935 COVID-related deaths.

Of those total cases, 2,192 remain active.