Hidalgo County reports 326 positive cases of COVID-19

4 hours 55 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, July 27 2021 Jul 27, 2021 July 27, 2021 10:07 AM July 27, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 326 new positive cases of COVID-19. 

A man in his 60s from Mission and a woman in her 60s from Mercedes died as a result of the virus, according to a report released Tuesday by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. 

Of the new cases reported, 60 are confirmed and 266 are probable.

MONDAY'S REPORT: Hidalgo County reports 671 positive cases of COVID-19

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

  • • 139 people in the 0-19 age group
  • • 50 people in their 20s
  • • 50 people in their 30s
  • • 41 people in their 40s
  • • 25 people in their 50s
  • • 12 people in their 60s
  • • 9 people in the 70+ age group

There are currently 160 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. Of those patients, 43 of them are in intensive care units. 

CAMERON COUNTY'S REPORT: Cameron County reports 227 new positive cases of COVID-19

Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 96,796 positive infections and 2,935 COVID-related deaths.

Of those total cases, 2,192 remain active.

