Hidalgo County reports 326 positive cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 326 new positive cases of COVID-19.
A man in his 60s from Mission and a woman in her 60s from Mercedes died as a result of the virus, according to a report released Tuesday by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
Of the new cases reported, 60 are confirmed and 266 are probable.
MONDAY'S REPORT: Hidalgo County reports 671 positive cases of COVID-19
The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
- • 139 people in the 0-19 age group
- • 50 people in their 20s
- • 50 people in their 30s
- • 41 people in their 40s
- • 25 people in their 50s
- • 12 people in their 60s
- • 9 people in the 70+ age group
There are currently 160 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. Of those patients, 43 of them are in intensive care units.
CAMERON COUNTY'S REPORT: Cameron County reports 227 new positive cases of COVID-19
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 96,796 positive infections and 2,935 COVID-related deaths.
Of those total cases, 2,192 remain active.