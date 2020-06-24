Hidalgo County reports 373 additional coronavirus cases, 4 more deaths

Hidalgo County announced on Wednesday four more people died due to the coronavirus, as well as 373 additional cases — bringing the overall total number of confirmed virus cases to 2,503 and the death toll to 29.

The new COVID-19 numbers released on Wednesday are the highest reported in a single day in the county.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, the two patients who died were an Edinburg man in his 50’s, an Alamo woman in her 50’s, a Pharr man in his 70’s and a McAllen man in his 70’s. All had underlying medical conditions.

“We’ve had some very high numbers of infections and new fatalities,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez on Facebook Live. “We can’t allow this to continue. We have to take every precaution necessary to protect the health and well-being of our citizens. The reports that we’re getting are that the reasons for these infections is all the activities in Hidalgo County and the lack of the willingness to take all necessary precautions.”

The number people under hospitalization rose to 185, including 19 in intensive care units, according to the news release.

Of the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, 808 have been released from isolation since the start of the pandemic.

Currently, there are at 1,666 known active cases in Hidalgo County and 2,217 tests pending results.