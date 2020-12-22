Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 293 people test positive

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 293 cases of COVID-19.

Two women and two men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Hidalgo County has reported 2,164 coronavirus-related deaths.

Hidalgo County also reported Monday that 293 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 49,008.

The news release didn't specify when the people tested positive.