Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 340 people test positive

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 340 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Four men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The youngest person who died was a man in his 50s from Edinburg.

Hidalgo County didn't specify when the deaths occurred

Hidalgo County also reported that 340 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 49,348.

Hidalgo County didn't specify when the 340 people tested positive.