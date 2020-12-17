Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 522 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported four-coronavirus related deaths and 522 cases of COVID-19.

Three men and one woman died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The youngest person who died was a man in his 30s from Alamo.

Hidalgo County didn't specify when the four people died.

Since the pandemic started, Hidalgo County has reported 2,149 coronavirus-related deaths.

Hidalgo County also reported 522 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The cases reported Thursday included 225 confirmed cases, which means a person tested positive after a molecular or PCR test; 292 "probable" cases, which means a person tested positive after an antigen test; and five "suspect" cases, which means the result was supported by "laboratory evidence through detection of specific antibodies in serum, plasma, whole body, and no prior history of being confirmed or probable case," according to Hidalgo County.

The news release didn't specify when the people tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, Hidalgo County has reported 47,799 cases of COVID-19.