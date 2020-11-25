Hidalgo County reports 4 more coronavirus-related deaths, 763 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Wednesday that four more residents died due to coronavirus complications. As well as 763 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 2,048 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 42,232.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 191 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 76 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 38,037 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,048 known active cases in Hidalgo County.