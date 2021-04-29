Hidalgo County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths, 185 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported five new coronavirus-related deaths and 185 positive cases of COVID-19.

With the new deaths, the county COVID-19 death toll stands at 2,823 according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The news release did not state when the deaths happened.

The county also reported 205 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 103 are confirmed, 64 are probable and 18 are suspected cases of the disease.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 88,434 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. 1,691 of those cases remain active.

133 people remain in area hospitals to be treated for COVID-19 related symptoms with 48 of them hospitalized in intensive care units.