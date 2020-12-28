Hidalgo County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths, 304 people test positive

Hidalgo County on Monday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 304 cases of COVID-19.

Four women and one man died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County.

The news release didn't specify when they died.

Since the pandemic started, Hidalgo County has reported 2,181 coronavirus-related deaths.

Hidalgo County also reported that 304 people had tested positive for the virus.

The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 50,032 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for the virus.

Of them, 45,218 have been released from isolation. Another 2,181 died as a result of the virus.

The remaining 2,633 people are still in isolation.