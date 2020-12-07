Hidalgo County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths, 386 people test positive

Hidalgo County on Monday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 386 cases of COVID-19.

Four women and one man died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Hidalgo County has reported 2,095 coronavirus-related deaths.

Hidalgo County also reported Monday that 386 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 45,773.

The news release didn't specify when the people tested positive.