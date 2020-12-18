Hidalgo County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths, 505 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Friday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 505 cases of COVID-19.

Four men and one woman died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County, which didn't specify when they died.

Since the pandemic started, Hidalgo County has reported 2,154 coronavirus-related deaths.

Hidalgo County also reported 505 cases of COVID-19.

Hidalgo County reported 166 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which means the people tested positive after a molecular or PCR test; 320 "probable" cases of COVID-19, which means the people tested positive after an antigen test; and 19 "suspect" cases, which means the results were supported by "laboratory evidence through detection of specific antibodies in serum, plasma, whole body, and no prior history of being confirmed or probable case," according to Hidalgo County.

Hidalgo County didn't specify when the 505 people tested positive.