Hidalgo County reports 5 more coronavirus-related deaths, 130 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Monday five more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 130 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,924 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 35,100.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 170 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 70 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 31,151 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,025 known active cases in Hidalgo County.