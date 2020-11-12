Hidalgo County reports 5 more coronavirus-related deaths, 183 new cases

Hidalgo County reported Thursday that five more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 183 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,994 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 37,214.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 159 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 64 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 32,759 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,461 known active cases in Hidalgo County.