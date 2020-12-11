Hidalgo County reports 5 more coronavirus-related deaths, 375 new cases
Hidalgo County on Friday reported 5 coronavirus-related deaths.
Three men and two women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The news release didn't specify when they died.
Since the pandemic started, Hidalgo County has reported 2,121coronavirus-related deaths.
Hidalgo County also reported that 375 people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 47,109.
