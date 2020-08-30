Hidalgo County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths

Hidalgo County on Sunday reported six coronavirus-related deaths.

Hidalgo County also reported that 156 people had tested positive for the virus.

The numbers reflected deaths and new cases for Saturday and Sunday.

“These are some of the lowest numbers we have seen in weeks so this is very encouraging, but we cannot let our guard down especially as we prepare for the Labor Day weekend next weekend,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “That’s traditionally a holiday weekend marked by family gatherings and I would urge everyone in Hidalgo County to reconsider attending any event where large numbers of people are expected. Please be safe, we appear to be moving in the right direction.”

Since the pandemic started, 27,408 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for the virus.

Of them, 23,588 have recovered from the virus and been released from isolation, according to the news release. Another 2,658 people remain infected. The remaining 1,162 people died as a result of the virus.