Hidalgo County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths, 411 people test positive

Hidalgo County on Monday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 411 cases of COVID-19.

Two women and four men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Hidalgo County has reported 2,160 coronavirus-related deaths.

Hidalgo County also reported Monday that 411 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 48,715.

The news release didn't specify when the people tested positive.