Hidalgo County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths, 538 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Monday reported 6 coronavirus-related deaths and 538 cases of COVID-19.
Three women and three men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The news release didn't specify when they died.
Since the pandemic started, 55,138 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for COVID-19.
Of them, 50,704 have been released from isolation. Another 2,253 died.
