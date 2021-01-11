x

Hidalgo County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths, 538 cases of COVID-19

9 hours 43 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, January 11 2021 Jan 11, 2021 January 11, 2021 2:05 PM January 11, 2021 in News - Local

Hidalgo County on Monday reported 6 coronavirus-related deaths and 538 cases of COVID-19.

Three women and three men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The news release didn't specify when they died.

Since the pandemic started, 55,138 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of them, 50,704 have been released from isolation. Another 2,253 died.

