Hidalgo County reports 6 more coronavirus-related deaths, 285 new cases
Hidalgo County on Friday reported 6 coronavirus-related deaths.
Four men and two women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The news release didn't specify when they died.
Since the pandemic started, Hidalgo County has reported 2,116 coronavirus-related deaths.
Hidalgo County also reported that 285 people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 46,734.
