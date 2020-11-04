Hidalgo County reports 6 more deaths due to COVID-19, and 130 new cases

Hidalgo County reported Wednesday that six more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 130 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,967 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 36,277.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 155 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 64 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 31,704 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,606 known active cases in Hidalgo County.

“Every day, we continue to lose more of our relatives and neighbors,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said. “I offer my condolences to those family and friends of the people who have died from this terrible disease.”