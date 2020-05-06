Hidalgo County reports 6 new coronavirus cases, 359 total

On Wednesday, Hidalgo County announced that six more people tested positive for the coronavirus. The new patients bring the total number of confirmed cases to 359 in the county.

According to a county news release, the new patients are identified as two Donna residents, a La Joya man in his 40s, a Pharr woman in her 50s, a Mission man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s from Alamo.

County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release, the total number of people hospitalized holds steady at 13, including three who are in intensive care units.

The judge said he believes Hidalgo County “will continue to see a decline in the rate of infection — as long as we remain cautious, including staying at home and avoiding crowds.”

The six new cases come a day after the county reported no new virus case for the first time since March 21.

The county also reports one person was released from isolation on Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who recovered to 216.