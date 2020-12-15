Hidalgo County reports 7 coronavirus-related deaths, 447 people test positive

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported seven coronavirus-related deaths and 447 cases of COVID-19.

Three women and four men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Hidalgo County has reported 2,137 coronavirus-related deaths.

Hidalgo County also reported Monday that 447 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 48,009.

The news release didn't specify when the people tested positive.