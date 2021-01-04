Hidalgo County reports 7 coronavirus-related deaths, 448 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Monday reported seven coronavirus-related deaths and 448 cases of COVID-19.

Three women and four men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The youngest was a man in his 40s from Pharr.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Hidalgo County has reported 2,208 coronavirus-related deaths.

Hidalgo County also reported that 448 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 52,110 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for the virus.