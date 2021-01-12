Hidalgo County reports 7 coronavirus-related deaths, 488 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 7 coronavirus-related deaths and 488 cases of COVID-19.

Five men and two women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The news release didn't specify when they died.

Since the pandemic started, 55,626 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of them, 51,114 have been released from isolation, 2,260 died.