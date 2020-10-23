Hidalgo County reports 7 more coronavirus-related deaths, 172 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Friday five more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 171 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,919 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 34,970.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 165 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 67 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 30,465 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,586 known active cases in Hidalgo County.