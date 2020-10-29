Hidalgo County reports 7 more coronavirus-related deaths, 177 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Thursday seven more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 177 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,947 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 35,662.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 185 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 67 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 31,384 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,331 known active cases in Hidalgo County.

The country is seeing record numbers of new cases,” Judge Cortez said. “We must prepare for that by being extra careful among crowds and by wearing facial coverings in public. I extend my condolences to the family and friends of those who died and my prayers to those who are sick."