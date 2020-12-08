Hidalgo County reports 7 more coronavirus-related deaths, 346 new cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported seven coronavirus-related deaths and 346 cases of COVID-19.

Two women and five men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Hidalgo County has reported 2,102 coronavirus-related deaths.

Hidalgo County also reported Tuesday that 346 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 46,119.

The news release didn't specify when the people tested positive.