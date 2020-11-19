Hidalgo County reports 7 more coronavirus-related deaths, 679 new cases

Hidalgo County reported Thursday that seven more residents died due to coronavirus-related complications. The county is also reporting 679 new positive cases — bringing the overall case count to 39,366 and the total number of fatalities in to 2,022 since the pandemic started.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 167 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 68 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 35,073 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,271 known active cases in Hidalgo County.