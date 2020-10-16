Hidalgo County reports 8 coronavirus-related deaths

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported eight coronavirus-related deaths.

Deaths reported on Thursday included two people from Edinburg, two people from Mission, one person from Alton, one person from Mercedes, one person from San Juan and one person from Weslaco, according to a news release from Hidalgo County.

Hidalgo County did not specify when the deaths actually occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Hidalgo County has reported 1,892 coronavirus-related deaths.

“We are encouraged that the number of deaths continue to drop, but I will not be happy until this number is zero,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in the news release. “I send my condolences to the family and friends of those who have died.”

Hidalgo County also reported that 246 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 34,034.