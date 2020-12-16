Hidalgo County reports 8 coronavirus-related deaths, 377 people test positive
Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported eight coronavirus-related deaths and 377 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Seven men and one woman died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The youngest person who died was a man in his 30s from McAllen.
Hidalgo County didn't specify when the deaths occurred.
Hidalgo County also reported that 377 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 48,386.
Hidalgo County didn't specify when the 377 people tested positive.
