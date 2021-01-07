Hidalgo County reports 8 coronavirus-related deaths, 645 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported eight coronavirus-related deaths and 645 cases of COVID-19.

Five men and three women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The news release didn't specify when they died.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Hidalgo County has jumped sharply during the past month.

On Dec. 7, Hidalgo County reported that 222 COVID-19 patients were in local hospitals. On Thursday, a month later, that number had increased to 391 people.

Since the pandemic started, 53,842 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for the virus.

Of them, 49,709 have been released from isolation. Another 2,237 died.

The remaining 1,896 people are still in isolation.