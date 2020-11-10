Hidalgo County reports 8 more coronavirus-related deaths, 147 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Tuesday eight more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 147 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,989 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 37,031.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 153 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 64 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 32,484 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,558 known active cases in Hidalgo County.