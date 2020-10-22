Hidalgo County reports 8 more coronavirus-related deaths, 284 new cases

Hidalgo County reported Thursday that eight more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 284 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,914 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 34,799.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 172 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 68 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 30,410 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,475 known active cases in Hidalgo County.