Hidalgo County reports 8 more coronavirus-related deaths, 330 new cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported eight coronavirus-related deaths and 330 cases of COVID-19.

Three women and five men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Hidalgo County has reported 2,110 coronavirus-related deaths.

Hidalgo County also reported Wednesday that 330 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 46,449.

The news release didn't specify when the people tested positive.