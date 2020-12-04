Hidalgo County reports 8 more coronavirus-related deaths, 508 new cases
Hidalgo County on Friday reported 8 coronavirus-related deaths.
Two men and six women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The news release didn't specify when they died.
Since the pandemic started, Hidalgo County has reported 2,090 coronavirus-related deaths.
Hidalgo County also reported that 508 people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 45,387.
