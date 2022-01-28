Hidalgo County reports 9 coronavirus-related deaths, 592 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Friday reported nine coronavirus-related deaths and 592 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the nine people who died, six were not vaccinated, according to the report. The youngest person who died was a woman in her 40s from Edinburg.

The 592 new cases include 199 confirmed cases and 393 probable cases.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 77 12-19 112 20s 126 30s 78 40s 86 50s 52 60s 38 70+ 23 Total: 592

The county also reported 440 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday, which include 405 adults and 35 children.

Of those hospitalized patients, 96 of them are in intensive care units. They include 94 adults and two children.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 23 new staff infections and 109 student infections on Thursday.

A total of 2,941 staff members and 10,532 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 130,840 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,609 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently441 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county, however, health officials believe that number may be higher.

