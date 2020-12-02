Hidalgo County reports 9 coronavirus-related deaths, 607 people test positive

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported nine coronavirus-related deaths — and that 607 people had tested positive for the virus.

Six men and three women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The news release did not specify when they died.

Since the pandemic started, Hidalgo County has reported 2,072 coronavirus-related deaths.

Hidalgo County also reported that 607 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 44,153. The news release did not specify how many of the cases reported on Wednesday were new.