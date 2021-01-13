x

Hidalgo County reports 9 coronavirus-related deaths, 637 cases of COVID-19

Wednesday, January 13 2021

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported nine coronavirus-related deaths and 637 cases of COVID-19.

Six men and three women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The news release didn't specify when they died

Since the pandemic started, 56,263 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for the virus.

Of them, 51,782 have been released from isolation. 

