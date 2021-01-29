Hidalgo County reports 9 coronavirus-related deaths, 718 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Friday reported nine coronavirus-related deaths and 718 positive cases of COVID-19.

Five women and four men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The youngest was a woman in her 50s.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred. Since the pandemic started, Hidalgo County has reported 2,427 coronavirus-related deaths.

Hidalgo County also reported that 718 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since Monday, Hidalgo County has reported 66 deaths related to the coronavirus and 3,338 cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic started, 63,551 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for the virus.

