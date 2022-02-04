Hidalgo County reports 9 coronavirus-related deaths, 722 positive cases

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Friday reported nine coronavirus-related deaths and 722 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The 722 new cases include 171 confirmed cases, 548 probable cases and three suspect cases.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 180 12-19 129 20s 113 30s 91 40s 74 50s 54 60s 33 70+ 48 Total: 722

Of the nine people who died, eight were not vaccinated, according to the report. The people were all in their 60s or older.

The county also reported 428 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday, which includes 386 adults and 42 children.

Of those hospitalized patients, 108 of them are in intensive care units. They include 100 adults and eight children.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 28 new staff infections and 106 student infections on Thursday.

A total of 3,159 staff members and 11,463 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 157,205 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,648 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 5,000 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

