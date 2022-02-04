Hidalgo County reports 9 coronavirus-related deaths, 722 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Friday reported nine coronavirus-related deaths and 722 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
The 722 new cases include 171 confirmed cases, 548 probable cases and three suspect cases.
The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|Number of cases
|0-11
|180
|12-19
|129
|20s
|113
|30s
|91
|40s
|74
|50s
|54
|60s
|33
|70+
|48
|Total:
|722
Of the nine people who died, eight were not vaccinated, according to the report. The people were all in their 60s or older.
The county also reported 428 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday, which includes 386 adults and 42 children.
Of those hospitalized patients, 108 of them are in intensive care units. They include 100 adults and eight children.
Schools across Hidalgo County reported 28 new staff infections and 106 student infections on Thursday.
A total of 3,159 staff members and 11,463 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.
Since the pandemic began, 157,205 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,648 county residents have died due to the virus.
There are currently 5,000 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
THIS WEEK'S REPORTS:
- THURSDAY: 23,000 backlogged cases included in Hidalgo County’s latest COVID-19 report
- WEDNESDAY: Hidalgo County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths, 519 positive cases
- TUESDAY: Hidalgo County reports 8 coronavirus-related deaths, 614 positive cases
- MONDAY: Hidalgo County reports 10 coronavirus-related deaths, 774 positive cases
More News
News Video
-
Ozanam shelter in Brownsville prepared to bring in residents
-
Texas Game Wardens: 3 found illegally fishing in Gulf of Mexico, caught...
-
Nonprofit LUPE hosting forum for Hidalgo County judge candidates
-
Fewer pelicans being hit on Highway 48 in Cameron County, but problem...
-
Border Patrol agents shot at from Mexico