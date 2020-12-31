Hidalgo County reports 9 more coronavirus-related deaths, 697 new cases

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported nine coronavirus-related deaths and 697 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Three men and six women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The youngest people who died were three women in their 50s from McAllen San Juan and Pharr.

Hidalgo County didn't specify when the deaths occurred

Hidalgo County also reported that 697 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 51,662.

Hidalgo County didn't specify when the 697 people tested positive.